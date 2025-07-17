escribe aquí...
Lady Gaga incluye ‘Joanne’ y ‘ARTPOP’ en el Mayhem Ball Tour

Por Gabriel Carey

Lady Gaga ha inaugurado su primera gira de arenas desde 2018. El Mayhem Ball Tour ha dado comienzo este miércoles en Las Vegas con un espectáculo teatral y lleno de sorpresas que ha recorrido toda la carrera de la cantante, incluidos los discos de ‘Joanne’ y ‘ARTPOP’.

El show comenzó igual que en Coachella y Copacabana, con ‘Bloody Mary’, ‘Abracadabra’ y ‘Judas’ sucediéndose ante los gritos ensordecedores de los fans de Gaga. Sin embargo, y aunque el resto del show también se parece mucho a lo visto en el festival de Los Ángeles, la artista todavía se guarda ases en la manga.

‘Summerboy’, interpretada en vivo por primera vez en 18 años, fue una de las inclusiones más inesperadas en el setlist. Las «little monsters», por otro lado, perdieron la cabeza al saber que ‘ARTPOP’ y ‘Joanne’ iban a ser parte del concierto, con ‘Applause’ y ‘Million Reasons’, respectivamente. En esta última, Gaga se enfrentó a un avatar de su yo pasado.

El resto del show, lleno de esqueletos, arcoiris, outfits imposibles y escenas únicas, llegó a su fin con una Lady Gaga liberada de cualquier maquillaje y traje, volviendo al escenario con unas gafas de sol, un gorro y una camiseta de los Cramps para terminar con ‘How Bad Do You Want Me’.

