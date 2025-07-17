Lady Gaga incluye ‘Joanne’ y ‘ARTPOP’ en el Mayhem Ball Tour

Lady Gaga ha inaugurado su primera gira de arenas desde 2018. El Mayhem Ball Tour ha dado comienzo este miércoles en Las Vegas con un espectáculo teatral y lleno de sorpresas que ha recorrido toda la carrera de la cantante, incluidos los discos de ‘Joanne’ y ‘ARTPOP’.

El show comenzó igual que en Coachella y Copacabana, con ‘Bloody Mary’, ‘Abracadabra’ y ‘Judas’ sucediéndose ante los gritos ensordecedores de los fans de Gaga. Sin embargo, y aunque el resto del show también se parece mucho a lo visto en el festival de Los Ángeles, la artista todavía se guarda ases en la manga.

‘Summerboy’, interpretada en vivo por primera vez en 18 años, fue una de las inclusiones más inesperadas en el setlist. Las «little monsters», por otro lado, perdieron la cabeza al saber que ‘ARTPOP’ y ‘Joanne’ iban a ser parte del concierto, con ‘Applause’ y ‘Million Reasons’, respectivamente. En esta última, Gaga se enfrentó a un avatar de su yo pasado.

El resto del show, lleno de esqueletos, arcoiris, outfits imposibles y escenas únicas, llegó a su fin con una Lady Gaga liberada de cualquier maquillaje y traje, volviendo al escenario con unas gafas de sol, un gorro y una camiseta de los Cramps para terminar con ‘How Bad Do You Want Me’.

Lady Gaga has now concluded the very first show of The MAYHEM Ball Tour. It lasted 2h15 and included 29 songs. Find the full setlist below! pic.twitter.com/7NMHNCtryp — The Mayhem Ball (@MayhemBallTour) July 17, 2025

UNBELIEVABLE! Just when you think it’s all over after Bad Romance, Gaga returns for the encore — takes off her wig and strips down while performing How Bad Do U Want Me from backstage! pic.twitter.com/YrCpwtqxYt — The Mayhem Ball (@MayhemBallTour) July 17, 2025

🚨| Lady Gaga becomes the first non- Taylor Swift person to add Applause to a concert since 2013 pic.twitter.com/N74wf9TfCo — W (fan account) (@live4ga) July 17, 2025

Lady Gaga is now performing the most gothic and dramatic version of Million Reasons to the Mistress of Mayhem. pic.twitter.com/ADuFgjG8uc — The Mayhem Ball (@MayhemBallTour) July 17, 2025

WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW IS ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL! LADY GAGA IS PERFORMING SUMMERBOY LIVE FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME IN 18 YEARS! pic.twitter.com/1WsZrymRrq — The Mayhem Ball (@MayhemBallTour) July 17, 2025