Teyana Taylor triunfa en unos BET que la ensalzan como icono

Teyana Taylor y Clipse han sido los grandes triunfadores de los BET Awards 2026, los premios que celebran la excelencia de la comunidad afroamericana en la música, el cine, la televisión y el deporte, al alzarse con tres premios cada uno en la gala celebrada este domingo 28 de junio en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles.
Taylor, que este año ha recibido un Globo de Oro y una nominación al Oscar por su interpretación en ‘Una batalla tras otra’, ha ganado los premios a Mejor actriz, Mejor directora de vídeo y Visionaria de la moda. Además, ha recibido el galardón honorífico Icono del Año de manos de Janet Jackson, un reconocimiento que la ha hecho romper a llorar sobre el escenario.
Por su parte, Clipse se ha llevado los premios a Álbum del Año por ‘Let God Sort Em Out’, Mejor grupo y Mejor colaboración por ‘Chains & Whips’, junto a Kendrick Lamar. Lamar ha sido otro de los grandes nombres de la noche al sumar dos galardones, entre ellos el de Mejor artista masculino de hip hop. También dos premios ha conseguido Kehlani, reconocida como Mejor artista femenina de R&B y por el Vídeo del Año gracias a ‘Folded’.
Entre el resto de ganadores destacan Olivia Dean como Artista revelación del año, Leon Thomas como Mejor artista masculino de R&B, Cardi B como Mejor artista femenina de hip hop y Michael B. Jordan como Mejor actor.
La ceremonia también ha rendido homenaje a Ms. Lauryn Hill con una actuación tributo. La autora de ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ ha subido al escenario para agradecer el reconocimiento y compartir unas palabras con el público.
Además, la gala ha recordado a D’Angelo, fallecido este año, con un emotivo homenaje en el que han participado artistas como RAYE y Ari Lennox, entre otros.
@bet One icon honoring another ❤️ @Janet Jackson presents @Jimmy Neutch with the ICON of the Year Award. #BETAwards ♬ original sound – BET Networks
@bet The only reasonable reaction to being given an award by your idol! @Jimmy Neutch accepts the Icon of the Year Award at the #BETAwards ♬ original sound – BET Networks
@musicstagevibes.y BET Awards 2026 brought the energy from start to finish!From unforgettable vocals to show-stopping performances, this year's stage was packed with iconic moments. 🎤✨Which performance stole the show for you? 👀👇#BETAwards #BETAwards2026 #LivePerformance #BestPerformances #fyp ♬ original sound – musicstagevibes.y
@seasonedbf One of the best tributes we’ve seen in a long time 😮💨 #seasoned #betawards #laurynhill #sza #dojacat ♬ original sound – Seasoned
@entertainmenttonight Lizzo is having a 𝓼𝓹𝓮𝓬𝓲𝓪𝓵 moment meeting her idol Lauryn Hill at the #BETAwards. 🥹 #lizzo #laurynhill ♬ original sound – Entertainment Tonight
@extra_tv “This shoulda been my gig.” 😂 #KekePalmer turns the tables on #BETAwards host #Druski! @Keke™ @DRUSKI @BET Networks ♬ original sound – ExtraTV
@bet A voice. A moment. A D'angelo tribute to remember. Durand Bernarr left it all on the stage. ✨ #BETAwards ♬ original sound – BET Networks
@entertainmenttonight Doechii and SZA had no choice but to invite another guest to the mic with them when accepting their BET Her Award. 🎷 #BETAwards #doechii #sza ♬ original sound – Entertainment Tonight