Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Almodóvar, J Lo, Eddie Murphy… entre los nominados a los Globos de Oro

Por | 09 Dic 19, 14:36

Las nominaciones de la 77ª edición de los Globos de Oro han sido reveladas este mediodía (mañana en Estados Unidos). ‘El irlandés‘, ‘Historia de un matrimonio‘, ‘1917’, ‘Joker‘ y ‘Los dos Papas’ aspiran al premio a Mejor película dramática, mientras ‘Érase una vez en… Hollywood‘, ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Knives Out’, ‘Rockeman‘ y ‘Dolemite‘ compiten por Mejor película musical o de comedia. Los premios se celebran el próximo 5 de enero. ‘Historia de un matrimonio’ lidera las nominaciones (6), seguida por ‘El irlandés’ y ‘Érase una vez en… Hollywood’, con 5 cada una.

En cuanto a la categoría de cintas extranjeras, Pedro Almodóvar obtiene una nominación por ‘Dolor y gloria‘, que además da a Antonio Banderas una nominación a Mejor actor dramático. La última película del director manchego competirá contra ‘The Farewell’ de Lulu Wang, ‘Retrato de una mujer en llamas‘ de Céline Sciamma, ‘Parásitos‘ de Bong Joon-ho y ‘Les Misérables’ de Ladj Ly.

En el apartado musical, Taylor Swift recibe su primera nominación al Globo de Oro por ‘Beautiful Ghosts’, su canción para ‘Cats’ co-escrita junto a Andrew Lloyd Webber, mientras Beyoncé también está nominada por ‘Spirit’, su contribución al “remake” ‘El rey león’. El resto de canciones nominadas son ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ de Elton John y Bernie Taupin, para ‘Rocketman’; ‘Into the Unknown’ de Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, para ‘Frozen II’, y ‘Stand Up’ de Joshuah Brian Campbell y Cynthia Erivo, para ‘Harriet’.

En cuanto a la pequeña pantalla, las series dramáticas nominadas son ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘The Crown’, ‘Killing Eve’, ‘The Morning Show’ y ‘Succession’, mientras ‘Barry’, ‘Fleabag‘, ‘The Kominsky Method’, ‘La maravillosa señora Maisel‘ y ‘The Politician‘ aspiran al Globo a Mejor serie musical o de comedia. Algunos de los actores y actrices reconocidos en estas nominaciones por sus respectivos trabajos en las películas o series nominadas son Lenoardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Ana de Armas, Joaquin Phoenix, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Eddie Murphy, Kirsten Dunst, Tobias Menzies o Olivia Colman.

Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Joey King, The Act
Katilyn Dever, Unbelievable
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch 22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Spirit” (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Rami Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King

Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Etiquetas:
«
»
  • maqstream

    Y Ana de Armas (El Internado) también está nominada.

  • Iggy Flow

    ¡Justicia para Jlo!

  • Küll

    Ah, pero Beyonce sabe componer?

  • wilesly

    No soy muy amante de Beyonce, pero creo q Spirit si merece la nominación que tiene…

  • Carvey

    Joker a por todas, junto a Knives out, que la vi ayer y está genial (Ana de Armas no tanto).

  • Keroppi

    Parásitos es un peliculón 👏👏👏

  • Keroppi

    Yo también la vi ayer. Me sorprendió para bien, divertida, y muy enrevesada

  • Tucaramesuena

    Hoy me entero

  • errecastillo

    Noah Baumbach merecía nominación a mejor director en lugar de Todd Phillips

  • Bitch155

    Otra injusticia para Jlo, ninguneada de nuevo, cuando se le hará justicia??

  • Bitch155

    Y???

  • Bitch155

    Ojalá!!!!

  • maqstream

    No aparecía y creo que es igual de interesante destacarlo que la nominación a Banderas…

  • matiaz

    Beautiful ghosts merece el golden.

destacamos

Sesión de Control: Julieta Venegas, La Habitación Roja, Bravo Fisher! & La Bien Querida, Soleá Morente, Niños Mutantes…

Justicia para ‘Dancing on My Own’ de Robyn: NME la corona “canción de la década”

Por qué ‘When I Get Home’ de Solange es uno de los discos más interesantes de 2019

El mejor disco de… Lana del Rey

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

KAYTRANADA avanza con ‘10%’ junto a Kali Uchis el disco que publica este viernes

Meister of the Week: Adriana Proenza habla de maquillaje como herramienta de seguridad en el escenario

‘cellophane’ de FKA twigs, canción del año para Pitchfork

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Almodóvar, J Lo, Eddie Murphy… entre los nominados a los Globos de Oro

Send this to a friend