Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Almodóvar, J Lo, Eddie Murphy… entre los nominados a los Globos de Oro

Las nominaciones de la 77ª edición de los Globos de Oro han sido reveladas este mediodía (mañana en Estados Unidos). ‘El irlandés‘, ‘Historia de un matrimonio‘, ‘1917’, ‘Joker‘ y ‘Los dos Papas’ aspiran al premio a Mejor película dramática, mientras ‘Érase una vez en… Hollywood‘, ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Knives Out’, ‘Rockeman‘ y ‘Dolemite‘ compiten por Mejor película musical o de comedia. Los premios se celebran el próximo 5 de enero. ‘Historia de un matrimonio’ lidera las nominaciones (6), seguida por ‘El irlandés’ y ‘Érase una vez en… Hollywood’, con 5 cada una.

En cuanto a la categoría de cintas extranjeras, Pedro Almodóvar obtiene una nominación por ‘Dolor y gloria‘, que además da a Antonio Banderas una nominación a Mejor actor dramático. La última película del director manchego competirá contra ‘The Farewell’ de Lulu Wang, ‘Retrato de una mujer en llamas‘ de Céline Sciamma, ‘Parásitos‘ de Bong Joon-ho y ‘Les Misérables’ de Ladj Ly.

En el apartado musical, Taylor Swift recibe su primera nominación al Globo de Oro por ‘Beautiful Ghosts’, su canción para ‘Cats’ co-escrita junto a Andrew Lloyd Webber, mientras Beyoncé también está nominada por ‘Spirit’, su contribución al “remake” ‘El rey león’. El resto de canciones nominadas son ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ de Elton John y Bernie Taupin, para ‘Rocketman’; ‘Into the Unknown’ de Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, para ‘Frozen II’, y ‘Stand Up’ de Joshuah Brian Campbell y Cynthia Erivo, para ‘Harriet’.

En cuanto a la pequeña pantalla, las series dramáticas nominadas son ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘The Crown’, ‘Killing Eve’, ‘The Morning Show’ y ‘Succession’, mientras ‘Barry’, ‘Fleabag‘, ‘The Kominsky Method’, ‘La maravillosa señora Maisel‘ y ‘The Politician‘ aspiran al Globo a Mejor serie musical o de comedia. Algunos de los actores y actrices reconocidos en estas nominaciones por sus respectivos trabajos en las películas o series nominadas son Lenoardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Ana de Armas, Joaquin Phoenix, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Eddie Murphy, Kirsten Dunst, Tobias Menzies o Olivia Colman.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Joey King, The Act

Katilyn Dever, Unbelievable

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch 22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Spirit” (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Rami Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)