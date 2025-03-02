Charli xcx convierte los BRITS en los BRAT Awards

Charli xcx ha teñido de verde los BRITS, literalmente. De las cinco nominaciones que había recibido, se ha llevado las cinco, incluidas Canción del año (por ‘Guess’ con Billie Eilish), Artista del año y Disco del año. Para este último galardón, la estatuilla fue pintada del verde característico de ‘BRAT’.
Chappell Roan ha sido el nombre estadounidense triunfante de la noche, llevándose los BRITS a Mejor canción internacional (‘Good Luck, Babe!’) y a Mejor artista internacional. Por otro lado, Dua Lipa, que contaba con cuatro nominaciones, se ha ido a casa de vacío.
En su lugar, JADE se ha llevado el BRIT a Mejor artista pop y ha demostrado cuánto se lo merece con una de las mejores actuaciones de la historia de los premios. ‘Angel Of My Dreams’ es así convertida en todo un número dividido en cinco actos en el que cabe de todo: un mini teatro, cambios de vestuario, coreografías, exhibición vocal… Una auténtica maravilla.
El resto de las actuaciones son protgonizadas por Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Fender, Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party, Myles Smith, Lola Young y Ezra Collective con Jorja Smith.
Palmarés de los BRITS
Disco del año
Charli XCX – ‘Brat’
The Cure – ‘Songs Of A Lost World’
Dua Lipa – ‘Radical Optimism’
Ezra Collective – ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’
The Last Dinner Party – ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’
Artista del año
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
Grupo del año
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Artista revelación
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
Canción del año
Artemas – ‘I Like The Way You Kiss Me’
The Beatles – ‘Now And Then’
Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin ft. bbyclose – ‘Kisses’
Central Cee ft. Lil Baby – ‘BAND4BAND’
Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’
Chase & Status ft. Stormzy – ‘Backbone’
Coldplay – ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’
Dua Lipa – ‘Training Season’
Ella Henderson ft. Rudimental – ‘Alibi’
JADE – ‘Angel Of My Dreams’
Jordan Adetunji – ‘KEHLANI’
KSI ft. Trippie Redd – ‘Thick Of It’
Myles Smith – ‘Stargazing’
Sam Ryder – ‘You’re Christmas To Me’
Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D – ‘Somedays’
Artista internacional del año
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
Grupo internacional del año
Amyl And The Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines D.C.
Future and Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
Canción internacional del año
Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’
Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’
Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’
Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe’
DJO – ‘End Of Beginning’
Eminem – ‘Houdini’
Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’
Jack Harlow – ‘Lovin On Me’
Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’
Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’
Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’
Tommy Richman – ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’
Mejor artista alt/rock
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender
Mejor artista hip hop/grime/rap
Central Cee
DAVE
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy
Mejor artista dance
Becky Hill
Charli XCX
Chase & Status
Fred Again..
Nia Archives
Mejor artista pop
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
JADE
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Mejor artista R&B
Cleo Sol
FLO
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
RAYE
Rising Star
Myles Smith
Songwriter Of The Year
Charli XCX
Producer Of The Year
A.G. Cook
Global Success Award
Sabrina Carpenter