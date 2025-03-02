Charli xcx convierte los BRITS en los BRAT Awards

Charli xcx ha teñido de verde los BRITS, literalmente. De las cinco nominaciones que había recibido, se ha llevado las cinco, incluidas Canción del año (por ‘Guess’ con Billie Eilish), Artista del año y Disco del año. Para este último galardón, la estatuilla fue pintada del verde característico de ‘BRAT’.

Chappell Roan ha sido el nombre estadounidense triunfante de la noche, llevándose los BRITS a Mejor canción internacional (‘Good Luck, Babe!’) y a Mejor artista internacional. Por otro lado, Dua Lipa, que contaba con cuatro nominaciones, se ha ido a casa de vacío.

En su lugar, JADE se ha llevado el BRIT a Mejor artista pop y ha demostrado cuánto se lo merece con una de las mejores actuaciones de la historia de los premios. ‘Angel Of My Dreams’ es así convertida en todo un número dividido en cinco actos en el que cabe de todo: un mini teatro, cambios de vestuario, coreografías, exhibición vocal… Una auténtica maravilla.

El resto de las actuaciones son protgonizadas por Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Fender, Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party, Myles Smith, Lola Young y Ezra Collective con Jorja Smith.

Palmarés de los BRITS

Disco del año

Charli XCX – ‘Brat’

The Cure – ‘Songs Of A Lost World’

Dua Lipa – ‘Radical Optimism’

Ezra Collective – ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’

The Last Dinner Party – ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’

Artista del año

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Grupo del año

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Artista revelación

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Canción del año

Artemas – ‘I Like The Way You Kiss Me’

The Beatles – ‘Now And Then’

Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin ft. bbyclose – ‘Kisses’

Central Cee ft. Lil Baby – ‘BAND4BAND’

Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’

Chase & Status ft. Stormzy – ‘Backbone’

Coldplay – ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’

Dua Lipa – ‘Training Season’

Ella Henderson ft. Rudimental – ‘Alibi’

JADE – ‘Angel Of My Dreams’

Jordan Adetunji – ‘KEHLANI’

KSI ft. Trippie Redd – ‘Thick Of It’

Myles Smith – ‘Stargazing’

Sam Ryder – ‘You’re Christmas To Me’

Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D – ‘Somedays’

Artista internacional del año

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

Grupo internacional del año

Amyl And The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Canción internacional del año

Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’

Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’

Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe’

DJO – ‘End Of Beginning’

Eminem – ‘Houdini’

Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’

Jack Harlow – ‘Lovin On Me’

Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’

Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’

Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’

Tommy Richman – ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’

Mejor artista alt/rock

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Mejor artista hip hop/grime/rap

Central Cee

DAVE

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Mejor artista dance

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Fred Again..

Nia Archives

Mejor artista pop

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Mejor artista R&B

Cleo Sol

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE

Rising Star

Myles Smith

Songwriter Of The Year

Charli XCX

Producer Of The Year

A.G. Cook

Global Success Award

Sabrina Carpenter