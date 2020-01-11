Ni Charli XCX, ni FKA twigs ni ninguna otra mujer opta al Álbum del año en los Brits 2020

Esta tarde de sábado la industria discográfica británica ha anunciado las nominaciones a sus premios, los BRIT. Y llama la atención sobremanera que, en un año como 2019 en el que el pop mundial ha estado dominado por mujeres, no haya ni una sola que pueda optar al siempre especial Álbum del año.

Ni FKA twigs con ‘MAGDALENE’, álbum que ha sido destacado como uno de los mejores de la pasada temporada por numerosos medios -incluido, modestamente, el nuestro-, ni Charli XCX, con el tan valiente como divertido ‘Charli’, han sido merecedores de tal honor para la Industria Fonográfica Británica. No hablemos ya de propuestas mucho más minoritarias como Kate Tempest o Nilüfer Yanya. Michael Kiwanuka con ‘KIWANUKA’, Stormzy con ‘Heavy Is the Head’, los debuts de Dave y de Lewis Capaldi y ‘Fine Line’ de Harry Stiles son los discos nominados.

Pero no sólo llama la atencion la escasa presencia de féminas en esa categoría, sino de una manera general, como si la existencia de un premio a la mejor artista femenina británica fuera suficiente. Allí sí encontramos a Charli y Tahliah Barnett, junto a Freya Ridings, Mahalia y Mabel. De hecho, la hija de Neneh Cherry es una de las artistas que más nominaciones acumula, con tres: opta también a artista revelación y a mejor canción por ‘Don’t Call Me Up’. Y en ese área compite con nueve temas, todos interpretados por hombres (apenas se cuelan Miley Cyrus y Normani como colaboradoras de Mark Ronson y Sam Smith). Lana del Rey, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Bruce Springsteen o Tyler, the Creator se cuentan entre los nominados en apartados internacionales. Los Brits se fallarán en la gala que se celebra el día 18 de febrero.