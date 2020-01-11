Ni Charli XCX, ni FKA twigs ni ninguna otra mujer opta al Álbum del año en los Brits 2020

Por | 11 Ene 20, 20:15

Esta tarde de sábado la industria discográfica británica ha anunciado las nominaciones a sus premios, los BRIT. Y llama la atención sobremanera que, en un año como 2019 en el que el pop mundial ha estado dominado por mujeres, no haya ni una sola que pueda optar al siempre especial Álbum del año.

Ni FKA twigs con ‘MAGDALENE’, álbum que ha sido destacado como uno de los mejores de la pasada temporada por numerosos medios -incluido, modestamente, el nuestro-, ni Charli XCX, con el tan valiente como divertido ‘Charli’, han sido merecedores de tal honor para la Industria Fonográfica Británica. No hablemos ya de propuestas mucho más minoritarias como Kate Tempest o Nilüfer Yanya. Michael Kiwanuka con ‘KIWANUKA’, Stormzy con ‘Heavy Is the Head’, los debuts de Dave y de Lewis Capaldi y ‘Fine Line’ de Harry Stiles son los discos nominados.

Pero no sólo llama la atencion la escasa presencia de féminas en esa categoría, sino de una manera general, como si la existencia de un premio a la mejor artista femenina británica fuera suficiente. Allí sí encontramos a Charli y Tahliah Barnett, junto a Freya Ridings, Mahalia y Mabel. De hecho, la hija de Neneh Cherry es una de las artistas que más nominaciones acumula, con tres: opta también a artista revelación y a mejor canción por ‘Don’t Call Me Up’. Y en ese área compite con nueve temas, todos interpretados por hombres (apenas se cuelan Miley Cyrus y Normani como colaboradoras de Mark Ronson y Sam Smith). Lana del Rey, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Bruce Springsteen o Tyler, the Creator se cuentan entre los nominados en apartados internacionales. Los Brits se fallarán en la gala que se celebra el día 18 de febrero.

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

destacamos

10 fotos que no debiste perderte: Tangana y Trece, la Virgen Rosalía, Maluma Habibi…

Sesión de Control: Salvador Tóxico, Capitán Sunrise, Chlöe’s Clue, Bearoid, Ana Curra, Mediapunta, Princesa Alba…

Rihanna, tómate todo el tiempo que quieras con tu nuevo disco

La “reunión de Nirvana”, con St Vincent y Beck, no fue fatal

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

Ni Charli XCX, ni FKA twigs ni ninguna otra mujer opta al Álbum del año en los Brits 2020

No te pierdas… J Balvin sigue “viendo la vida en colores” con Takashi Murakami en ‘Morado’

La Canción del Día: Delaporte dan una vuelta de tuerca emocional y visual a su pop futurista con ‘Clap Clap’

¿Por qué ha tenido tanto éxito el ‘Drácula’ de Netflix si todos estamos ya un poco hartos del personaje?

Send this to a friend